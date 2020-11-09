Zarif outlines details of upcoming tour to Pakistan

"Top-level talks on bilateral & regional issues with brothers FM @SMQureshiPTI, Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM @ImranKhanPTI tomo in Pakistan," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Visit follows #IqbalDay, celebrating great Islamic scholar, intl poet & tireless promoter of Muslim unity who ties together our two nations," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif is to head a high-ranking political and economic delegation and will have meetings with Pakistani political and military officials.

Zarif is to meet with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.

