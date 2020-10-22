Iran to commission 28 renewable energy power plants by year-end

Shabnavard added that currently some 54 companies are constructing renewable energy power plants such as solar and wind energy and hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 229.39 MW.

He noted that based on the feedback achieved from relevant experts about construction of renewable energy power plants with Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization about executive works of 54 power plants by the end of September 2020, it is anticipated that 28 renewable power plants will be operational by the end of the current Iranian year.

By utilizing the new power plants, it will inject over 493.5 thousand kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from renewable sources into the national grid and will manage to save the country 140 million cubic meters of fossil fuels, 109 million liters of water, and carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 318,000 tons in the national electricity generation process.

