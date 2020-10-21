CBI chief urges IMF to grant Iran loans despite US pressure

The CBI governor made the remarks while addressing the governors of the central banks of the member-states of the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) via video conference on Wednesday.

"It is expected from the IMF to quickly and without any discrimination and without being influenced by political lobbying or pressures from other countries, including the US," Hemmati said while referring to Iran's request for receiving emergency loans from the IMF.

He emphasized that the COVID-19 disease has harmed many countries and Iran has suffered more than many countries, and said, "Despite the severe sanctions of the US and the difficult situation that the country is facing, Iran has managed to contain this issue and make progress with its economic policies."

Hemmati said the present situation has made many world countries face budget and liquidity problems and Iran is not an exception.

"Iran managed to take suitable measures by relying on its legal sources, but the problem is that the illegal US sanctions have deprived Iran of gaining access to its resources in the absence of any acceptable logic," he added.

Hemmati had earlier said that Iran had requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the corona campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

In the meantime, an IMF spokesman told IRNA on the condition of anonymity that “We have had discussions with the Iranian authorities to better understand their request for emergency financing from the Fund."

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message urged the International Monetary Fund to adhere to IMF's mandate and act responsibly with regard to those countries affected by coronavirus.



