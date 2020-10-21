Iran expresses readiness to accept Pakistani investment in Chabahar

Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs said this while heading an Iranian delegation at a two-day meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee in Quetta on Wednesday.

"Chabahar, Mirjaveh and Rimdan of Iran are open to Pakistani investors," she said.

She also emphasized on launching of new border crossings between Iran and Pakistan, especially "Rimdan-Gabd" gate next month.

The official added there are suitable and productive capacities between the two countries, especially Sistan and Baluchestan province and Baluchestan province and we must seize these opportunities, especially in the areas of transport, trade and tourism.

The head of the Iranian delegation proposed to increase the customs working hours at the Mirjaveh-Taftan border checkpoint to 12 hours per day from November 1, 2020 and increase it to 24 hours in the next three months, which was welcomed by the Pakistani side.

Zanganeh said that the holding of a new round of meetings of the Joint Border Trade Committee shows the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan in deepening relations between them.

The two countries are connected by neighboring border provinces, and naming Iran-Pakistan border as the border of peace and friendship is an exceptional opportunity to strengthen cooperation, especially in establishing security on the borders of the two neighboring countries.

She expressed the hope that by taking effective and constructive decisions in this meeting, the path of economic prosperity in the region, improving the lives of the border residents of the two countries, creating sustainable employment and strengthening border security will be paved.

**Iran's readiness to cooperate with Pakistan in launching cross-border markets

The Deputy Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran, announcing her country's readiness to participate in the establishment of border markets in Pakistan, where Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special instructions in recent months, said: "Iran can share its experience in building and operating new border markets."

The Iranian side agreed to set up a separate gate at the Mirjaveh border for Pakistani traders to Iran.

The Iranian side agreed to allocate land to the Pakistani side for the construction of a cold storage facility, and also agreed that the two countries would form two separate committees by the Zahedan and Quetta Chambers of Commerce in the form of a clean-up committee and a dispute resolution committee to deal with financial and legal problems. Take action.

**Pakistan is committed to expanding cooperation with Iran

Collector Pakistani Customs Abdul Waheed Marwat leading Pakistani delegation said Iran and Pakistan have more than 900 kilometers of common border, which is called the border of peace and friendship.

"We seek to improve the lives of the border residents of the two countries, help develop employment and find mechanisms to strengthen bilateral trade," he added.

He stressed that the holding of the latest meeting of the Joint Committee on Border Trade shows Pakistan's interest and commitment to develop relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The head of the Pakistani delegation agreed to allow Iranian trucks to enter Quetta and continue on to other parts of Pakistan after obtaining permission from the federal government, and to form a committee between the Zahedan and Quetta chambers to resolve financial and legal disputes.

The second day of the meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Border Trade Committee is taking place in the conference hall of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the heads of delegations of the two countries are expected to sign the closing memorandum of the Joint Border Trade Committee meeting.

Representatives of the Pakistani Consulate General in Zahedan, the Iranian Consulate General in Quetta, Pakistani Balochistan Customs, members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce, officials from the Ministries of Railways, Roads and Transportation and Iran-Pakistan Border Forces are also present in the meeting.

