Iran-Pakistan Border Trade Committee convenes in Quetta

During the new round of the Iran-Pakistan Border Trade Committee meeting, the representatives of the two countries will discuss ways to increase border exchanges, strengthen trade, facilitate customs measures and implement a joint strategy to increase trade cooperation under critical situation of corona pandemic.

Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs is heading the Iranian delegation while Pakistani delegation is being led by Collector Customs Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat in the two-day meeting.

Representatives of the Pakistani Consulate General in Zahedan, the Iranian Consulate General in Quetta, Pakistani Balochistan Customs, members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce, officials from the Ministries of Railways, Roads and Transportation and Iran-Pakistan Border Forces are also present in the meeting.

Sistan and Baluchestan province shares more than 900 kilometers of border with Pakistan, which itself has a large capacity in terms of trade and border exchanges with this large and populous country.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta during an exclusive interview with IRNA said the meeting is extremely important in terms of strengthening trade relations, especially increasing border trade between Iran and Pakistan in accordance with agreements reached in joint meetings.

Hassan Darvishvand said the purpose of holding this round of cross-border trade meeting was to develop border exchanges, develop border market activities, study the strategy of financial exchange and banking relations between the two countries, boost transit trade and remove obstacles in the field of customs.

He added so far seven meetings of the Joint Border Committee have been held, the last of which was hosted by Iran in early December of last year in the city of Zahedan.

