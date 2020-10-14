Iran imposes coronavirus travel restrictions on 5 cities

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Saeed Namaki said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accepted his proposal for travel restrictions during the upcoming three-day holidays.

The Iranian president has approved his proposal to impose three-day travel restrictions in five cities with the highest rate of coronavirus infections, Namaki added.

Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education expressed hope that the restrictions would help curb the pandemic.

This week, the two-day weekend in Iran is followed by a holiday marking the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Shiite imam, Imam Reza (AS).

Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 279 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 179 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 29,349.

