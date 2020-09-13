President Rouhani stresses significance of virtual education

The president made the remarks while addressing online a ceremony to begin the new Iranian University Year.

The new Iranian University Year began in a ceremony at the University of Tehran earlier on Sunday.

President Rouhani celebrated the new university year in an online ceremony.

Science Minister Mansour Gholami, Health Minister Saeed Namaki and a number of top cultural and scientific figures of the country were among the participants.

A number of newly-enrolled students of the University of Tehran were also present at the ceremony.

The president thanked the Iranian universities for rendering a combination of in-person and virtual education during the pandemic.

