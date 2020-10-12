Minister: Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine tests on human to begin soon

At the 67th Regional Meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization, which was held through a video conference, Namaki talked about the coronavirus vaccine production in Iran.

He noted that the process of coronavirus vaccine production is being pursued in Iran, and the vaccine testing on animals like the monkey has shown good results, so the vaccine test on the human sample will begin in the next two or three weeks.

Namaki emphasized that all stages are based on international standards, and the report will be presented to the World Health Organization today (Monday).

The health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that with the 272 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 28,816.

Some 4,533 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

