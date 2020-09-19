Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 19

***IRAN DAILY

- - - Lavrov says US pressure policy on Iran ‘dead end’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US policy of sanctions on Iran is a “dead end”.

“The entire current logic of the US policy is set on making Iran the focus of all containment and punishment efforts… That is a dead end,” Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

He said the US sanctions on Iran “did not work before and will not work now”.

- - - Iran launches seven hospitals to expand bed capacity by 1,400

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated seven new hospitals across Iran, a sign investment has kept flowing into the country’s health sector despite financial costs imposed on the government because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Rouhani used a videoconference call on Thursday to order the opening of the hospitals in various cities, including two in the capital Tehran.

- - - Official: Foreign tourists visiting Yazd up elevenfold in seven years

The number of foreign tourists arriving in the city of Yazd, the capital of the central province of Yazd increased elevenfold during the past seven years, said the head of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Department.

Mostafa Fatemi told Iran Daily that about 12,000 foreign travelers visited Yazd in the Iranian calendar year ending March 21, 2014, adding the figure hit 130,000 in the year ending March 20, 2020.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- - -Iran Warns of ‘Dangerous’ U.S. Move

Iran has warned against Washington’s "dangerous” defiance of international law after the U.S. signaled that it seeks to illegally extend an expiring arms embargo on Iran.

Nabi Azadi, the political adviser to Iran’s Permanent Mission to Geneva, made the comments in response to earlier remarks by Washington’s representative to the Geneva Disarmament Conference Robert Wood who said the U.S. south to extend the ban. Reuters said U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who engages in arms deals with Iran.

- - - Tehran Urges Baghdad to Protect Diplomatic Missions

Iran has condemned all acts of aggression targeting foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq after reports emerged of attacks of such attacks in Baghdad Thursday.

On Tuesday, an improvised explosive device targeted a British Embassy vehicle returning from Baghdad airport, an Iraqi security official said.

The attack, the first against a British government vehicle in Iraq in more than a decade, took place just outside the capital’s high-security Green Zone that houses the British Embassy and other diplomatic missions.

- - - Iran Move Three Places Up in FIFA World Ranking

Iran national football team has moved three positions up in the FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday.

The Iranian team sits in the 30th place despite not playing after Serbia and Turkey (32nd, down 3) dropped points.

Japan remains the best Asian team in the ranking.

Team Melli will face Uzbekistan in a friendly match on October 8 in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium.

** TEHRAN TIMES

'Smart, responsible traveling' should replace ‘do not travel' recommendations: tourism minister

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Munesan has said that if coronavirus-related restrictions persist, the tourism industry of the country will suffer irreparable losses and many tourism insiders will be bankrupt, adding it’s time to replace “smart and responsible traveling” with “do not travel” recommendations.

Mounesan also announced that he would soon meet with Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, to find a way for lifting travel bans. “The outbreak of the coronavirus has severely damaged an already fledgling industry,” he added in an interview with a state TV program.

- - - No sanctions will be restored on September 20, Zarif says

In response to his American counterpart who has said all UN sanctions will be reimposed on Iran on September 20, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif asserted that no sanctions will be reinstated on that day.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said many times that, no matter what members of the UN Security Council would do, the international sanctions will return on September 20.

- - - Coronavirus more infectious now by 3-9 times: Iranian expert

Global researches show that a specific change in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome has caused it to be more infectious by 3-9 times compared to the onset of the pandemic, deputy health minister Reza Malekzadeh has said.

Research, published in the journal Cell, indicates the variant in question, D614G, makes a small but effective change in the virus’s ‘Spike’ protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells.

