Fars Province ready to host Int'l convention on peace and tourism

Mojtaba Alavi said on Sunday in the international webinar on "Tourism For Peace and Friendship" that Fars Province with its unique and remarkable tourist attractions and historical monuments is regarded as an international tourist attraction and can be informed to tourists all over the world.

Due to the obvious role of cultural, historical, and religious values as well as the proper role of the works of handicrafts and traditional arts in advancing the goals of the tourism industry, it is important that the promotion of peace and kindness among nations is a satisfactory approach, Alavi added.

Her noted that Iran is the flag bearer and symbol of universal peace advocacy throughout history and does its best to maintain this concept.

Cultural director-general of tourism and pilgrim affairs of Fars Province Governor's Office said that the province is the front-runner for peace tourism and said, "We talk about the province which is very peaceful with its historic, religious and cultural backgrounds."

The ancient city of Shiraz is the city of Love and Literature and the origin of first samples of Persian gardens is the unique example of hospitality and warmness of its people and bears many historical and ancient attractions and old cities of Persian Empire showing the glory of a nation such as Persepolis and Necropolis and Pasargad.

