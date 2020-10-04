Christie's hosts precious work by an Iranian artist

Moshiri's work "Once Upon a Time" is expected to be sold between 285,000 to 360,000 dollars at the auction, according to the English-language news service of Middle East "The National."

This year, Christie's is to hold its auction online [due to the pandemic] and Moshiri's work will be at the center of attention.

"Once Upon a Time" has already been showcased at The Andy Warhol Museum of the US.

The beadwork produced in 2011 is inspired by festive seasons' postcards.

"Once Upon a Time" as part of a complex commissioned by Louis Vuitton has made Moshiri the first artist from the Middle East to create a work for this luxurious brand.

Born in southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Moshiri is a well-known painter worldwide whose name appeared on the list of world's 500 best artists in 2012.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish