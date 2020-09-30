Fars Province eminent cotton producer in Iran

Fars province is one of the most important cotton cultivation centers in Iran, which is ranked second in terms of cultivation after Khorasan Razavi Province, but it ranks first in the country in terms of the cotton harvest.

Larestan, Darab, Zarrin Dasht, and Fasa are the most prominent cotton cultivation centers in Fars province, and farmers in these areas have long cultivated the crop, known as white gold.

More than 19,000 hectares of cotton are currently cultivated in Fars province as the average cotton harvest in the country is about 2,300 kg per hectare.

Fars cotton farmers have the power to compete with global producers

Referring to the capability of Fars cotton farmers, Deputy of Agriculture Affairs of Fars Agricultural Jihad Organization, Mahmoud Zahiri noted that, "Fars cotton workers are exemplary most of the years in the country. They have the power to compete with global producers."

Pointing to the amount of cotton cultivation at the beginning of the Government of Hope and Prudence, he stated that the amount of cotton cultivation in 2013 was 13,200 hectares, which has now reached more than 19,000 hectares in 2020.

Translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

3266**2050

