Maharlou Lake; Natural Pink wonder in southern Iran

Maharlou Lake is an incredible phenomenon due to its geographical conditions. The change in the color of the lake to red color is the main reason why many tourists visit this natural tourist resort every year.This lake is situated in the southeastern part of Shiraz city, on the way from Shiraz to Fasa City.

This tourist resort is a red-colored lake attracts many tourists every year. There are some different birds living near Maharloo Lake like flamingos.

Near this lake, there is a village dating back to Safavid era and its name is derived from name of the lake (Maharloo village). There are also some other places near here like; cemetery of village and monument of Bibi-Sharifeh.

This lake is considered a suitable and valuable habitat for migratory birds and wild animals.



The lake water typically evaporates by the end of summer and exposes the white lake bed. By mid-summer and due to high evaporation rates and salt concentrations, the lake water turns pinkish-red as a result of the red tide within the lake.

Maharlou Lake is regarded as one of the most extraordinary natural attractions in Iran. The salt lake, known for its pinkish-red color, the Government in 2006 designated Maharlou basin as one of the seven districts of Iran's tourism resorts. This lake on southeast of Shiraz has an area of about 25000 hectares.



*** Why Maharlou Lake is pinkish-red?

Algae that lives in salin water has made Maharlou Lake to pinkish-red color. Maharlou Lake, due to its high salinity of water and abundant light, is growing algae which is called Dunaliella salina. it creates a sort of organic beta-Carotene that causes changes in the color of the lake.

Dunaliella salina which thrive in certain seasons, does not pose a threat to the ecosystem.

Dunaliella salina is a type of halophile green micro-algae especially found in sea salt fields. Known for its antioxidant activity because of its ability to create large amount of carotenoids, it is used in cosmetics and dietary supplements.

