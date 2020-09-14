Khalil Oghab: I am the father of Iranian circus

He says: "I'm the father of the Iranian circus," and surely he is.

For years, Pahlevan Khalil Oghab (born in 1924) acted as a stuntman in different world countries and set a record which is far to be broken.

In 1971, his name was put on the list of Guinness World Records when he carried 450 kg in teeth.

He says he is proud of his work because it made Iran glorified once again.

As he said, he was in England when lifted a 1.4-ton elephant. English newspapers called Khalil Oghab (Khalil the Eagle) an Iranian prodigy.

Speaking about his childhood, Khalil Oghab said his family did not hope he would remain alive because he has been thin and weak at his early age.

He went on to say that he traveled to Europe at the invitation of a reputable circus there when he was about 50.

For two decades, he visited over 37 world countries and worked as a stuntman to show his art and power in different global circuses.

As he announced, he has also acted in many movies.

About three decades ago, he decided to come back home to launch the first ever Iranian circus under the global criteria and standards.

Since then up to three years ago, he along with his son- Ebrahim- and members of his family has been performing on stage.

He said a documentary about him, his life and his achievements will be screened in next months.

Pahlevan Oghab, 96, says he is living with his wife and in good conditions in southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The names of Pahlevans and other famous people who have done a lot to keep their country's dignity may sometimes be forgotten; but we as journalists have duty to keep them famous.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

