Response of Iranian nation to the US is maximum strategic resistance: Iran envoy

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini during an interview with Pakistan's Urdu daily 'Jinnah' said that the US regime is currently launching severe economic terrorism against the Iranian nation that never witnessed in the history against any nation.

"At a time when the Iranian nation has been severely suffering from the coronavirus outbreak, the United States has also intensified its inhumane sanctions and even preventing the import of basic goods and food, as well as medicine and medical equipment for the treatment of patients and children. The US led by Trump regime, has committed a crime against humanity today," noted the Iranian ambassador.

Hosseini went on to say that this strategy has isolated America in today's world and shown the hidden and ugly face of this regime to the world.

**Iran, Pakistan have power to overcome unilateralism

Replying to a question, the ambassador said Iran and Pakistan are cooperating closely in various bilateral, regional, and international fields.

"We are two neighboring countries with many cultural, religious, historical, and linguistic commonalities. We have common or close views on regional and international issues and to ensure regional security and stability, economic growth and prosperity are our joint objectives," he said.

The Iranian envoy said: Currently we have joint cooperation in economic, trade, political, cultural, military, and security areas and a number of joint committees are formed and active in the mentioned areas.

He noted the volume of trade between the two countries has been close to $ 1.5 billion, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months it was affected and decreased.

"The capacity for joint trade cooperation between the two countries is much higher than that figure, however, obstacles and problems created by some malicious and corrupt countries such as the US regime has slowed down the progress of cooperation," he viewed.

Expressing his views, Ambassador Hosseini said the imposition of oppressive, unilateral, and illegal sanctions by the US government is a clear example of the machinations that affect the interests of the two Muslim and neighboring nations of Iran and Pakistan to some extent.

“Of course, the determination of the officials of the two neighboring countries will surely overcome any type of obstacle. ECO, OIC, D8 are the other forums of joint cooperation between the two countries,” he noted.

**Bright future of Iran-Pakistan of bilateral trade relations

The ambassador said in recent years, Pakistan has always been one of the important trading partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran has significant exports to that country and in return, a large part of its needs in the field of rice and meat are from Pakistan supplies.

“This year due to problems caused by the coronavirus and Closure of the borders, for a short time, trade relations were affected, but with the stabilization of the situation, the situation returned to normal,” said the envoy.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini added we hope by overcoming completely to the coronavirus, trade, and transit between the two countries will continue without any problem.

**Latest situation of the border markets of the two countries

The ambassador said one of the advantages in the cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is having a long joint border that can be a turning point for economic development and trade cooperation if the necessary attention paid by the officials of the two countries.

“Assistance in the development of the necessary infrastructure in the border areas will improve significantly the livelihoods of border residents and promote political and economic security in these areas,” he said.

The diplomat added one of the necessary tools is the establishment and strengthening of markets and border crossings, quantitatively and qualitatively.

“These markets will help to regulate trade and increase people-to-people contacts on both sides of the border,” he said.

**Religious commonalities strengthen the bond between the nations of Iran, Pakistan

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini replying to a question said: I do consider Pakistan as a good neighbor for my country, which has a Muslim- majority population with religious, cultural, and historical commonalities as well as kind people who believe in principles and values.

“There is a good potential to deepen the friendly ties between the two nations of Iran and Pakistan, which should be materialized with planning and follow-ups,” said the envoy.

He added in addition to the above, which is a great asset to strengthen relations between the two nations, is the love of the people for the house of the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, as a huge asset that exists in the two nations of Iran and Pakistan including Shias and Sunnis, a capital that can always be considered as one basic axis of unity and coherence between Islamic sects.

**Normalization of relations strengthens the aggressive approach of Zionists

The ambassador strongly believed that normalization or unveiling of old friendly relations between a country in the Persian Gulf region and the occupying Israeli regime does not change the legal status of Palestine. “Palestine is an occupied country and the Zionist regime is an occupying regime. Normalization of relations with the Israeli regime is a violation of the legitimate rights of a nation that has struggled for more than seventy years to achieve them,” he said.

He noted this step strengthens the terrorist and aggressive nature of the Zionist regime and also creates division and discord among Islamic countries. “The point that needs to be reminded is that the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is even in flagrant opposition to the 2002 Arab peace plan in Beirut proposed by Saudi Arabia and adopted,” said the envoy.

Ambassador Hosseini added according to the Beirut peace plan, peace with the Zionist regime is subject to its withdrawal from the occupied territories in 1967, a just settlement of the refugees, and the acceptance of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Although, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers that the Beirut peace plan ignores mostly the rights of the Palestinians, but the countries that have recently unveiled good relations with the Zionists regime even ignored and violated the resolution of the Arab League.

He added the Islamic Republic of Iran has not sought to interfere in the internal affairs of any of its neighbors, but can it be indifferent about anti-security actions by the racist Zionist enemy near its borders?

“We believe opening the space by our neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf for the presence of a regime that is the main cause of insecurity, instability, and terrorism in the region will not bring peace and security,” he said.

He added the provocative remarks of the US Secretary of State and Prime Minister of the Zionist regime indicates the formation of a military coalition in the region against Iran.

“They are looking for more instability and insecurity in the region. In this connection the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have stated the consequences of any anti-security action against Iran, in addition to the Zionist regime, will also affect these countries,” warned the ambassador.

**Iran always stands by the side of Afghan people

Replying to another question Ambassador Hosseini said Iran has always stood by the people of Afghanistan and has hosted more than three million people over the past four decades and share their sufferings and sorrows in different periods.

“We have also suffered from unrest Inside Afghanistan and the destructive role of the United States in this country. Hence in the path to peace, stability, and security, Iran will stand with this honorable nation until the end of the conflict,” he said.

He added the Islamic Republic of Iran will do whatever can do for Afghanistan’s construction and prosperity - The Islamic Republic of Iran is in close contact and consultation with the Afghan government, various Afghan groups as well as other foreign actors, who can help the people of Afghanistan to achieve peace and tranquility.

**Latest status of the IP

He said according to the agreement concluded between the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 2009 to build the gas transmission pipeline, Iran, has fulfilled most of its obligations in this field and brought the pipeline close to the border.

“The move comes at a time when Iran is facing the oppressive and illegal and the most severe sanctions by the United States and despite financial problems and in view of good bilateral relations and principles of neighborliness with Pakistan have fulfilled its obligations,” said the envoy.

Ambassador Hosseini said: We understand the problems of Pakistan, but we believe that the implementation of the IP gas pipeline will boost the economy and industry of Pakistan and will increase its exports while meeting the abundant needs of that country. It will provide access to cheap and reliable energy too.

**Iran's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Hosseini said: "Iran is a neighbor of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and has good relations with both."

He said Iran believes in a peaceful settlement of the disputes between the two countries and has repeatedly stated its readiness to mediate in order to achieve the goal of establishing peace and tranquility between the two countries.

He added recently, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad also made telephone calls with the officials of both countries and advised both the parties to show restraint.

**Iran supports peaceful means of resolving disputes

The ambassador expressing his remarks said the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of conflicts and disagreements between countries based upon using peaceful methods and the use of diplomacy-based methods that is negotiation.

“In the case of Kashmir, we also believe that the people of Kashmir deserve their legitimate rights be respected and enjoy their legal interests and treated with fairness and justice,” he said.

He noted the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering the good relations with both countries, has announced its readiness to Use its political capacity to reduce and resolve any tensions. Iran believes that any catastrophic action between India and Pakistan could greatly increase instability and insecurity in the South Asian region.

