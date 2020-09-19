Iran ready to cooperate with Pakistan in setting up modernized slaughterhouses

Hassan Darvishvand made the offer during a meeting with Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development on Saturday.

Both sides discussed a wide range of topics, including cooperation between the two countries in the economic and trade sectors.

Pakistani minister appreciated the special view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the development of relations with Pakistan as a neighboring country, including the strengthening of relations between the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and Pakistani Balochistan.

He stressed the need to further develop ties between the two provinces in health, climate change, livestock, and dairy sectors.

It was decided in the meeting that Iran would supply the necessary machinery and equipment to help setting up modern slaughterhouses in Balochistan.

The Pakistani side raised questions about the quality and price of Iranian dairy products, to which the Iranian side agreed to provide the required information to the officials of Balochistan province.

Expressing his views, Darvishvand said the development of ties with neighboring Pakistan, especially strengthening cooperation with Balochistan, is a priority in the foreign policy of Iran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan to establish modern slaughterhouses in the country with the state of art for machinery," he added.

According to a recent order of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran khan regarding the opening of 6 border markets with the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was decided that provincial governments of the two countries would accelerate the measures to achieve this goal.

Darvishvand said that leaders of the two countries are fully committed to developing bilateral trade relations to reduce poverty and unemployment in the border provinces.

