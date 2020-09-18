Iran, Pakistan discuss promotion of cooperation between border provinces

CG Hassan Darvishvand met with Liaquat Shahwani on Friday in Quetta to discuss issues of mutual interest, economic relations and joint fight against the Coronavirus.

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, historical, religious, cultural and social commonalities, they stressed the need to expand cultural relations between the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and Pakistan's Balochistan.

During the meeting, Liaquat Shahwani called for resumption of cultural youth exchange programs, establishment of Border markets and challenges of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Consul General also met with the head of the Persian department at Balochistan University to examine the possibility of exchange of cultural and educational staff, especially students and professors, between universities of the two border provinces.

The two sides stressed the need to increase interaction between educational institutions of the border provinces of Iran and Pakistan and hold Persian and Urdu courses in universities in Balochistan and Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

