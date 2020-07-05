Tehran, Islamabad won’t let enemies to spoil bilateral ties: Deputy speaker  

Qasim Khan Suri made the remarks during a meeting at the Iranian Consulate with the new Consul General of Iran Hassan Darvishvand in southwestern city of Quetta on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the Deputy Speaker congratulated the new Counsul General on assuming his office and expressed good wishes for him.

During the meeting long-standing fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan, various issues faced by the Muslim world and bilateral trade opportunities came under discussion.

It is pertinent to mention that Hassan Darvishvand had already served as Iranian Counsul General in northwestern city Peshawar for three and a half years.

Talking to the media on the occasion along with the Iranian Consul General, Deputy Speaker said that the priority of "our government" is to have good relations with all the neighbors and also to increase trade between them.

"We are bringing the concept of trade market with our neighbors Iran and Afghanistan so that the business community of these neighboring countries can easily sell their goods which will facilitate the people of these countries and create employment opportunities," he said.

The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made every effort to unite the troubled Muslim Ummah, bring the Muslim countries closer to each other. He said Pakistan should play its role in resolving the issues of Muslim world.

Qasim Khan Suri said that the main task of regional governments is to eradicate poverty and provide employment to their people.

Talking about Pakistan-Iran relations, the Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan has always wanted to have long-standing, fraternal and trusting relations with Iran and other neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan has raised its voice for lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Iran.

Qasim Khan Suri hoped that the long-standing, fraternal, cultural and trade ties between Pakistan and Iran would be further strengthened so that the two countries could work together to fight all forms of terrorism and do not allow any enemy to create misunderstanding between the two countries.

Expressing his views, Consul General of Iran Hassan Darvishvand commended the efforts of the Government of Pakistan for boosting ties with Iran.

He noted that signing of health protocols to allow traders to travel under SOPs, prevention of spread of coronavirus, facilitating border trade between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the development of border markets and resumption of business activities, restoration of Quetta-Zahedan railway line are the major things that came under discussion during the meeting.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish