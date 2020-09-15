University of Mazandaran offers scholarship to foreign students

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of University of Mazandaran (UMZ) and in order to expand its scientific and international activities, the proposal to create "Nima Scholarship" for those interested in studying at PhD level in Persian Language and Literature was approved by the University of Mazandaran, he said.

Azizi told IRNA that students who are awarded the Nima Scholarship will complete their doctoral studies under the guidance of prominent Persian professors in the Department of Persian Language and Literature of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Azizi expressed hope that such scholarships will further introduce Iranian language, literature and culture to the world.

He also pointed to the allocation of 50 scholarships for applicants to study in different fields and in three levels of bachelor, master and doctorate, and that in the near future, other scholarships will be added to the newly created Nima Scholarship and this scholarship is for non-Iranian teachers (with a master's degree) working as teachers in prestigious universities around the world.

By receiving this scholarship, applicants can study PhD of Persian Language and Literature at the University of Mazandaran, the largest and most prestigious university on northern Iran, Azizi added..

He said that through the scholarship, the University of Mazandaran will cover all accommodation and study expenses of the students, in addition to full coverage of tuition fee, the university will also provide accommodation for students awarded the scholarship.

The University of Mazandaran serves the Iranian state which borders on the south of the Caspian Sea, it was established on the basis of advice from Harvard University.

