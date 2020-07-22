Haidarkola Wetland; Beautiful tourist attraction in Northern Iran

Haidarkola wetland is located in Babol city in Mazandaran Province in Northern Iran, This wetland with its unique vegetation coverage, including Lotus, is a residence to rare and migratory birds. Haidarkola wetland is a beautiful and nice place for tourism and entertainment. Sari, Mazandaran Province, Iran. July 22, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.

