Jul 22, 2020, 3:06 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83865877
0 Persons

Tags

Haidarkola Wetland; Beautiful tourist attraction in Northern Iran

Haidarkola wetland is located in Babol city in Mazandaran Province in Northern Iran, This wetland with its unique vegetation coverage, including Lotus, is a residence to rare and migratory birds. Haidarkola wetland is a beautiful and nice place for tourism and entertainment. Sari, Mazandaran Province, Iran. July 22, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 4 =