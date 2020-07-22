Haidarkola Wetland; Beautiful tourist attraction in Northern Iran

Haidarkola wetland is located in Babol city in Mazandaran Province in Northern Iran, This wetland with its unique vegetation coverage, including Lotus, is a residence to rare and migratory birds. Haidarkola wetland is a beautiful and nice place for tourism and entertainment. Sari, Mazandaran Province, Iran. July 22, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Ramsar Museum in Iran
The photo album depicts the Ramsar museum that features artifacts dating back to three thousand…
-
Tremor jolts eastern suburbs of Tehran
Tehran, May 27, IRNA – A 4-magnitude earthquake shook eastern suburbs of Tehran on Wednesday.
-
Persian fallow deer breeding center in Iran
Dasht-e Naz Wildlife Habitat is located 29 kilometers on the suburb of Sari in Mazandaran Province.T…
-
Birth of first red deer calf in Semeskandeh wildlife habitat in Sari
Birth of the first red deer calf in Semeskandeh Wildlife habitat has increased the population…
-
20 Iranian universities top in world
Tehran, June 27, IRNA - Times Higher Education World University Rankings listed names of 414…
Your Comment