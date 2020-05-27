Tremor jolts eastern suburbs of Tehran

The quake occurred at 13:41 local time (09:11 GMT) at the borderline of Tehran and Mazandaran provinces near the city of Damavand.

Apart from Tehran, it was also felt in the cities of Pardis, Rodehen and Shemiranat.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred 12 kilometers underground at 52.04 longitude and 35.78 latitude.

People living in eastern Tehran, especially the residents of Pardis and Damavand have rushed to the streets.

There is no immediate report of the possible damages or casualties of the quake.

