Iran's researchers make saffron authenticity test device

Tehran, IRNA - A group of researchers from the Sharif University of Technology have developed a portable spectrometer to determine the authenticity of saffron, an important step in addressing challenges in its production, packaging, and export.

Iran is the world's main supplier of saffron, accounting for 80% of annual production.

According to the international standard for determining saffron quality (ISO-3632), solvent extraction and ultraviolet-visible spectroscopic techniques are the most important methods for analyzing saffron metabolites.

One of the knowledge-based companies in the Science and Technology Park of Sharif University of Technology (Pars Sanjesh Noavar Sharif Company) has produced a portable spectroscopic system (Saffron Analyzer) for analyzing saffron in the wavelength range of 400 to 1000 nm. This system allows for rapid, on-site analysis of saffron in solid form.

Elaborating on the company's mission, CEO Hadi Parastar Shahri stated that the company aims to develop new spectroscopy and imaging technologies, combined with artificial intelligence (chemometrics) techniques, to determine the authenticity, health, and quality of food and pharmaceuticals.

The company's agenda includes determining the authenticity, health, and quality of food, agricultural, and livestock products; improving food security; agricultural product-tracking; supporting sustainable agricultural development; producing healthy products; promoting the export of food and agricultural products, with a focus on strategic items; developing a variety of artificial intelligence models for rapid, inexpensive, and non-destructive measurement of food; utilizing various mobile laboratory spectrometry and imaging methods; and designing software related to artificial intelligence methods for analytical purposes, Shahri added.

