3 rockets fired at Israeli settlements from Gaza: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The media sources have reported that three missiles were fired at Zionist settlements from inside the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced on Monday that rockets had been fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories, according to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV Network.

The Israeli army confirmed that one missile was intercepted, another struck the settlement of Sderot, and a third landed in another area of the occupied territories.

Also, the Zionist regime's Channel 12 reported that these rockets were launched from a location just a few hundred meters away from the Nahal Brigade base in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli media indicated that an alarm was activated in the town of Netiv Ha'Asara, which is adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 mentioned that sirens had been activated for nine consecutive days in settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip due to ongoing rocket fire from Gaza into occupied territories.

Additionally, the Israeli military spokesman acknowledged that one rocket was launched from the northern Gaza Strip but exploded near the Erez crossing.

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

