IRGC chief says Gen. Soleimani made history

Tehran, IRNA -- Chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has hailed Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani's bravery, saying that he made history.

On Monday, addressing a ceremony to mark the 5th anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination, Salami praised the efforts made by Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of the executive council of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine and General Soleimani in Lebanon.

The enemies are trying to make Muslims homeless, he said adding that General Soleimani saved Muslims.

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then-US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that Iran is resolved to pursue its right to prosecute the perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination.

