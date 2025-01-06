Israeli skies are open, defenseless to Iran, says IRGC spokesman

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has stressed that the skies of the Israeli-occupied lands are open and defenseless for Iranian armed forces.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the power of its people, the general said in a press conference on Monday on the sidelines of major drills dubbed “Great Prophet-19” jointly staged by the IRGC and the Iranian Army.

The maneuvers are held at the final three months of each calendar year, taking place across air, land and sea.

The IRGC spokesman underlined the preparedness of the Iranian armed forces for large-scale and complex battles of any magnitude, adding that they are ready for the moment that the order is given to launch operations against the Zionists.

Reflecting on Iran’s previous responses to Zionist invasions of the country in what are referred to “True Promise Operations”, he said that Iran can even launch actions with greater volume, precision, speed, and destructive power.

Naeini highlighted that the message of the ongoing drills will be received by the enemies within the next few days or weeks.

He underscored Iran’s commitment to its defensive doctrine based on which it will not initiate any war in the region.

