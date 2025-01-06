Jan 6, 2025, 2:08 PM
At least 3 people killed in anti-Israeli operation in occupied West Bank

Three people were killed in a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Tehran, IRNA – Some news sources have reported the killing of three Zionists during an anti-Israel operation in the occupied West Bank.

In the east of Qalqily in the occupied West Banka, an individual opened fire from inside a car at a bus carrying a group of Israelis, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Channel 12 of Israel says that three were killed and seven were injured in an anti-Israel operation in the occupied West Bank.

No further details about the operation have been released so far.

In a related development, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says that the occupying regime will be hit painfully in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians since October, 2023.

