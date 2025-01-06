Iran's Shamsaei among 2024 world's best men's national team coaches

Tehran, IRNA - The Futsalplanet website has named Vahid Shamsaei, head coach of the Iran national futsal team, among the world's best men's national team coaches in its latest 2024 ranking report.

The 25th edition of the annual futsal prizes was released by Futsalplanet on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Nominees for the Best Men's National Team Coach in the World include:

Hicham Dguig (Morocco)

Paulo Ricardo Figueiroa Silva "Kakà" (Kazakhstan)

Oleksandr Kosenko (Ukraine)

Marcos "Marquinhos" Xavier Andrade (Brazil)

Matías Raúl Lucuix (Argentina)

Miguel José Rodrigo Conde-Salazar (Thailand, since February 29, 2024)

Raphaël Reynaud (France)

Vahid Shamsaei (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Héctor Souto (Indonesia, since August 15, 2024)

Damián Stazzone Alvarez (Argentina U20 National Team)

