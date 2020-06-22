Birth of first red deer calf in Semeskandeh wildlife habitat in Sari

Birth of the first red deer calf in Semeskandeh Wildlife habitat has increased the population of this protected species to 22.The habitat is located 10 kilometers southeast of Sari, Mazandaran province, Iran. The red deer is the largest species of deer in Iran and it stretches from the southern shores of the Caspian Sea to as far as North Khorasan Province in the northeast. Sari, Mazandaran Province, Iran. June 22, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli Osanlou

