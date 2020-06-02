Persian fallow deer breeding center in Iran

Dasht-e Naz Wildlife Habitat is located 29 kilometers on the suburb of Sari in Mazandaran Province.The Habitat is 55 hectares and includes about 447 species of plants. The most significant animal species in the area are Persian fallow deer, red deer, roe deer, jungle cat, and Ring-necked pheasant. Dasht-e Naz Wildlife Habitat is selected for breeding Persian fallow deer. The birth of 10 Persian fallow deer brought the number of these deer in the habitat to 53.June 2, 2020. IRNA. Ehsan Fazli Osanlou

