20 Iranian universities top in world

The head of the Islamic World Science Citation Database Mohammad-Javad Dehghani said Times Higher Education World University Rankings published the names of young universities in the world in 2020.

He added that it was the ninth list of world young universities that was published annually since 2012.

He noted that Babol Noshirvani University of Technology universities of Kashan and Yasuj, Imam Khomeini International University, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan University of Technology, Shiraz University of Technology, Mazandaran University, Bu-Ali Sina University, universities of Gilan, Kurdestan, Semnan, Azarbaijan, Shahrekord, Shahroud, Zanjan, Shahed, Shahid Bahonar, Yazd and Birjand were included in the list.

Times Higher Education, formerly The Times Higher Education Supplement, is a weekly magazine based in London, reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education. It is the United Kingdom's leading publication in its field.

