2,566 new viral cases, 154 fatalities in Iran

She further noted that the 2,566 new cases over the past 24 hours, of which 1,483 were hospitalized, took the total tally to 235,429 in the country and death toll as a result of the highly contagious disease reached 11,260.

Fortunately, some 196,446 patients have recovered from the disease and released from the hospitals but 3,123 are in critical conditions and receiving treatment in intensive care units, she said.

The spokeswoman further noted that Khuzestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Raavi and Ilam province on virus red alert while Tehran, Fars, Mazandaran, Hamedan, Zanjan, Sistan-Baluchestan and Alborz provinces are in alarming state.

Plans are underway to bring back restrictions if the number of cases continues to increase. Red cities will be put under lockdown to overcome the outbreak.

Worldwide, confirmed cases crossed the eleven million mark on Friday, 60 percent of which were recorded over the past month, Lari said.

