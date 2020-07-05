Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif says Iran triggered DRM on six occasions, will publish letters soon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that he has so far written six letters to activate the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) of the 2015 nuclear deal and will soon publish all his letters.

- Rouhani calls for mask order to be enforced

People not wearing masks against the novel coronavirus should be refused service as of Sunday in enclosed public spaces, President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday, as his government moves to make it obligatory.

- Borrell: Iran triggers dispute mechanism in nuclear deal

The EU foreign policy chief said he has received a letter from Iran that demands triggering the dispute resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal over the failure of the three European signatories to the agreement to honor their commitments.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hamas-Fatah unity scares Zionist regime: Israeli TV

The ongoing cooperation between the two Palestinian groups, the Hamas resistance movement and Fatah, to topple the U.S. so-called deal of the century and the Zionist regime’s annexation is a "dangerous development”, Israeli Channel 12 has reported.

- Insulting cartoon reveals Saudi hostility with Iraq

Iraqi officials on Saturday condemned the publication of an offensive cartoon of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper, saying the depiction stems from the failure of Riyadh’s Takfiri plots.

- Iran’s Abbasali plans to win Olympic medal

Hamideh Abbasali is ready to embrace her longed-for opportunity at Olympic Games winning a medal as the first Iranian female karate player.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- DEFC doc chronicles life of Iran Kaveh founder Asghar Qandchi

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) has produced a documentary recounting the life story of Asghar Qandchi, the founder of Iran Kaveh, Iran’s first trailer and truck manufacturing company.

- Greco-Roman wrestler Hossein Nouri hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Three-time Asian champion Hossein Nouri is being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care treatment (ICU) of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital.

- Zarif advisor calls UNSC meeting manifestation of multilateralism

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, an advisor to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that the recent UN Security Council meeting was a manifestation of multilateralism.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Small-cap stocks dip in Tehran market

After climbing 13% last week, the Tehran Stock Exchange lost some momentum at the opening of trading week on Saturday as sell-off visited majority of shares.

- New scheme to make home buying affordable

Stock market authorities are planning to launch a real estate exchange market to help address mounting challenges of the housing sector, a member of the High Council of Securities and Exchange said.

- Iran's Q1 exports from Amirabad Port reach $5.4m

Atotal of 131,315 tons of commodities worth about $5.4 million were exported from Mazandaran Province’s Amirabad Port during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20).

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish