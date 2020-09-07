Sep 7, 2020, 11:02 PM
Pakistani security forces kill mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks

Islamabad, Sept 7, IRNA -- Pakistani security forces during an intelligence based operation have killed mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks and his four accomplices in northwestern Waziristan region, a military statement said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army media wing, the Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The statement said during the intelligence-based operation, a key terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with four others were killed in a confrontation with the security forces while 10 key terrorists were arrested.

“The terrorist organization's network was destroyed after the operation,” the ISPR added in a statement.

The statement added that wanted terrorist was directly involved in attacks on security forces.

The terrorists were involved in targeted killings and attacks on government institutions in the area. Terrorist Wasim has been the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts since 2019.

