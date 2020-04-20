Four al-Qaeda-linked terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Karachi

Reports said the police apprehended the militants during a raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood. The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) personnel made these arrests with the help of a federal intelligence agency.

Weapons and explosives thought to be used for terrorist activities in Karachi were also seized from their possession.

The police said that the arrested militants were trained in Afghanistan and were planning to carry out attacks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the City Court, the Police Training Center and offices of the law enforcement agencies.

A Pakistani military spokesman said on March 28 that security forces had detained or killed more than 1,000 al-Qaeda terrorists in the past three years.

Three years ago, Pakistan launched a major counterterrorism operation across the country.

Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies have carried out 1,500 operations in the past three years.

