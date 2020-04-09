Pakistan demands Afghanistan to extradite Daesh terrorist

Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April 2020.

“It was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of this group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan. Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned,” it said.

The statement added that it was underscored to the Ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations.

“It was further underlined that the two sides should coordinate actions against the menace of terrorism, including through established mechanisms,” said the statement.

According to Afghanistan’s secret service the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the head of the Daesh terrorist organization had been taken into custody along with 20 other commanders on April 5.

The NDS also shared a picture of the suspect, identified as Abdullah Orakzai -- also known as Aslam Farooqi.

