Pakistani security forces conduct IBO operations, kill seven terrorists

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday said Security Forces conducted two separate IBOs during last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Wazirstan and Mohmand areas.

In North Wazirstan Security Forces carried out IBO in village Idel Khel on credible intelligence info of presence of terrorists. Four terrorists were killed while trying to escape cordon. Cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

In another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Mohmand, three terrorists were killed. IEDs, night vision sights, extremist literature and medicines were also recovered.

