Pakistan says it foiled major terrorist activity in NW Pakistan

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that confirmed intelligence about planning of a terrorist activity, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist Hideout near Tank, DI Khan.

“As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation two terrorists (high value targets) killed,” the statement said.

It added in intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat.

“During clean-up operation, a large cache of arms & ammunition recovered from terrorist hideout,” said the statement.

