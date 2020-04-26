Pakistani security forces kill nine terrorists

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday that one terrorist was apprehended in the operation in North Waziristan.

The statement added the operation was carried out in Khaisura and Dossali areas. Two soldiers were killed and five others injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

During search of the area, weapons and ammunition was also recovered.

Earlier this month Pakistani security forces conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in northwestern parts of the country and killed seven terrorists.

While in March Seven terrorists and four soldiers were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in north western Pakistan.

