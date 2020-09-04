Insulting divine prophets flagrant abuse of freedom of expression: Iran envoy

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Friday said tolerance for insulting and provocative actions of Charlie Hebdo in France has led to tragedies such as the killing of 51 innocent Muslims in New Zealand mosques.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious in content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement condemned in the strongest terms the decision by Charlie Hebdo, to re-publish deeply offensive caricature.

He said such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression.

