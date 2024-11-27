Commander-in-Chief: Most important task of armed forces is to increase readiness and combat power

Iran’s Army Navy Force commanders and senior officials met and held talks with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of 7th of Iranian Azar (November 27) which marks the National Day of the Navy.

"The orientation of the armed forces, especially the navy, in all activities and planning should be focused on increasing the readiness and combat power," Ayatollah Khamenei said during the meeting.

The Supreme Leader underscored that the most important task of the armed forces is to prevent an invasion, "so you must highlight the country's action and combat power in the eyes and observation of Iran's ill-wishers, so that they feel in the real sense that any confrontation will entail a heavy cost for them".

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the continuation of maritime missions as necessary, and said, "As it was said before, the mission of the 86th Fleet and its details can be conveyed to public opinion with the language and tools of art."

At the beginning of thie meeting, Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani gave a report on the plans and activities of this force in different sectors.

Iran’s Navy Day manifests Iranian progress on the bases of self-reliance which guarantees security and peace in the region and world.

November 28 marks the National Day of the Navy in the Iranian calendar.

