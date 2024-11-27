Hamas insists on its positions toward ceasefire despite intense pressure

Despite the strong pressure on the resistance in Gaza to accept an agreement that does not meet the basic conditions, Hamas does not submit to these pressures and is against any act to legitimize the Israeli occupation of Gaza under any circumstances, a senior Hamas leader told The New Arab on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

Hamas and other resistance groups are against the Zionist regime's act to take 50 km of Gaza lands under the title of safe zones and insist on the complete withdrawal of the Israeli armed forces from Gaza and the establishment of a complete ceasefire and the reconstruction of Gaza as a condition for the release of Israeli prisoners.

The New Arab also announced that the Egyptian security delegation would visit Tel Aviv to meet with the Zionist authorities in line with the prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 44,211 Palestinians since its onset on October 7, 2023. Women and children make up nearly 70% of the deaths, according to a report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights earlier this month.

