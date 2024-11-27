Nov 27, 2024, 2:59 PM
People of Brunei, resident diplomats hold rally in support of Palestine

People of Brunei, resident diplomats hold rally in support of Palestine

Tehran, IRNA - The second march in support of the Palestinian cause has taken place in the capital of Brunei, with the participation of Bruneian people and resident diplomats.

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report, the second solidarity march for Palestine was held on Tuesday (local time) in the port city of Bandar Seri Begawan, which is the capital of Brunei.

Over five thousand individuals, including several diplomats and citizens of Brunei, participated in the massive rally.

This significant event featured the attendance of resident diplomats, including Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Mohammad Taghi Rajabi, who expressed their solidarity with Palestinians, in particular the people of Gaza, by holding Palestinian flags and wearing clothes symbolizing the oppressed Muslim nation.

The organizers of the event expressed satisfaction with the eye-catching participation, stating: “Today's presence demonstrates our community's commitment to solidarity with Palestine. Witnessing such a large gathering for this important cause is truly inspiring.”

Demonstrators emphasized that this march was a symbol of Brunei's commitment to promoting global peace and supporting human rights. It also served as an opportunity to raise global awareness about the situation in Palestine and encourage international cooperation in support of human rights.

The ceremony concluded with brief speeches from the organizers and a moment of silence in memory of the innocent victims of Palestine.

