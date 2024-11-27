Airbus320 rejoins Iran’s air fleet after 4yrs halt

The return of the Airbus A320 to Iran's air fleet amid embargo and severe restrictions, shows Iran Air ability in the maintenance and repair of aircraft.

Carrying out repairs and replacing parts such as two main engines, emergency engine and landing gear are part of the activities carried out on this plane.

S1 (S-CHK1) and C-CHK-06 checks were performed on the Airbus A320 aircraft.

Heavy repairs and checks of all parts in Iran Air engineering and repair department based on the latest instructions of the manufacturer were among other measures that were carried out.

9376**2050