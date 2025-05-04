Exclusive | Pakistan supports Iran’s peace initiatives in the region

Islamabad, IRNA – A senior member of the National Assembly of Pakistan says Islamabad values Iran’s contributions to regional stability and supports its efforts to promote peace across the Middle East and South Asia.

In an exclusive interview with an IRNA correspondent in Islamabad on Sunday, Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense of the National Assembly of Pakistan, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would be a significant diplomatic step toward fostering peace in the region.

“Unfortunately, the recent tensions in South Asia have once again strained relations between Pakistan and India. We are pleased that our close neighbor and brother, Iran, has expressed its willingness to assist in these matters,” he said.

The senior Pakistani politician emphasized that Araqchi’s visit presents an opportunity for Pakistani leaders to engage with Iranian officials on the latest developments in bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, and, most importantly, tensions with India.

He added, “We are a peace-loving people, and we welcome initiatives from our Iranian brothers to help resolve differences. We wholeheartedly support Tehran’s efforts to establish stability and tranquility, from the Middle East to South Asia.”

He underscored Iran’s and Pakistan’s roles in the Islamic world, urging unity and a shared strategy to address emerging challenges and advance peace and stability in the region.

“Officials from both countries should engage in consultations to enhance economic and energy cooperation, as well as border development, including advancing the crucial Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project,” he said.

