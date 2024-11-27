Hezbollah imposes ceasefire on Zionist regime: Ansarullah

Thanks to this steadfastness and the unity of the people, army, and resistance, Lebanon was able to achieve a new victory by repelling this aggression and thwarting its malicious objectives, Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV network on Wednesday quoted Abdulsalam as saying.

He added that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has only become more rooted, stronger, and resilient with its significant sacrifices.

In its weakness, the Israeli regime is more fragile than a spider’s web, as described by the martyr leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he underlined.

In a related development, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad Nakhaleh congratulated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on the ceasefire in Lebanon.

We will remain by your side until the victory is achieved, he pointed out.

One side of the Axis of Resistance taking a break will not affect the unity of the battlefields, rather new parties will join in to boost the arena of the sacred struggle, the Al Mayadeen news television channel on Wednesday quoted Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades as saying.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has voiced the country’s strong support for the Lebanese resistance, nation, and government, saying that Tehran welcomes the end of the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon as part of a ceasefire agreement.

