Iran urges OPCW to probe Israel's chemical weapons use in Gaza, Lebanon

Gharibabadi, who has traveled to The Hague to participate in the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CSP-29), met and held talks with the Director-General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Gharibabadi called on the OPCW Director-General to persist in endeavors to universalize the Convention and specifically to apply pressure on the Zionist regime to accede to the Convention and allow monitoring of its chemical facilities.

He highlighted the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and the blatant breach of the convention's provisions by the same country, urging the OPCW's Director-General to intensify efforts to guarantee that Iranian victims of chemical attacks have access to essential medicines and medical equipment.

He emphasized the importance of fully and effectively implementing all provisions of the Convention, including strengthening international cooperation for the peaceful use of chemical materials, equipment, and technologies.

Gharibabadi also commended the OPCW's efforts to eliminate all declared chemical weapons, even though there has been some delay by the weapon holders.

Meanwhile, Arias acknowledged the active participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the OPCW's meetings and discussions, outlining his efforts to facilitate the delivery of medicines and medical equipment to chemical victims in Iran.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

