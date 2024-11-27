Iran stands by Lebanon to mitigate effects of Zionist aggression: Ambassador

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Amani pointed to the ceasefire reached between the two sides, arguing that similar to the victories of 2000 and 2006, Lebanon “once again achieved a new divine victory this year through heroic resistance on the battlefield.”

“This victory was achieved thanks to the unwavering support of the firm and resolute official stance, a steadfast army, and unprecedented, widespread popular solidarity across cities and regions throughout the country,” he said in his message in Arabic.

The Iranian ambassador further said that this “golden equation” has always thwarted the aggressive objectives of the Zionist regime and ensured the dignity and honor of Lebanon.

“I congratulate the people of Lebanon and all segments of this nation on this proud victory, which the [leader] of the Islamic Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had foretold. His spiritual presence in every stage and detail of this confrontation, along with the commanders and resistance fighters, served as inspiration and guidance. He had reiterated his historic statement: ‘We will undoubtedly achieve victory.’”

At the end of his message, Amani stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always, stands by the honorable people of Lebanon to help heal wounds and address the consequences of the Zionist regime’s aggressions, which bring nothing but destruction and ruin. Long live Lebanon!”

Early on Wednesday, a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into force, following a year of fighting in southern Lebanon and the northern sector of the occupied territories.

US President Joe Biden said the deal involves the withdrawal of the Zionist regime’s forces from southern Lebanon over the next 60 days.

