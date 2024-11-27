Pezeshkian congratulates president of Mauritania on nat'l day

In a message to the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, while congratulating him on the occasion of the National Day of Mauritania, President Pezeshkian expressed his confidence that the determination of the officials of the two countries in using different capacities, and said that itwill provide a clear horizon for the expansion of cooperation and friendly and fraternal relations in the fields political, cultural and economic .

The Iranian president pointed out that this goal will be achieved based on mutual understanding and cooperation, in order to secure the interests of the two nations and the Islamic world.

