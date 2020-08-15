Aug 15, 2020, 1:47 PM
Iran envoy highlights US unlawful attempt & isolation with UNSC over Iran arms embargo

London, Aug 15, IRNA -- Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message, highlighted the UN Security Council rejection of US unlawful attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran, as US global isolation.

UN Seurity Council’s total rejection of the US draft resolution on extension of arms embargo against Iran demonstrates the level of isolation of the US administration, Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Maximum international pressure is mounting against US to change its policy over Iran’s nuclear deal, Baeidinejad added.

 The permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council said that rejection of the US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran is tantamount to support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and illegality of Washington’s move when it walked out of the JCPOA in 2018.

The US draft resolution that aimed at extending Iran’s arms embargo was rejected by the UNSC on Friday evening with 11 abstinence votes, two noes and 2 yeses.

