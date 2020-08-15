UNSC rejection of US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran tantamount to support JCPOA

The US draft resolution that aimed at extending Iran’s arms embargo was rejected by the UNSC on Friday evening with 11 abstinence votes, two noes and 2 yeses.

Russia and China voted against it and the US and the Dominican Republic voted for the anti-Iranian resolution.

Russia permanent mission to the UN wrote in a tweet that the US proposition to extend the embargo was an overt violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 and that the only legal way to make any changes in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is through consensus in the Joint Commission of the deal, adding that that the embargo was for five years and was not to be extended.

Also, the Chinese delegation sent a tweet saying that the fact that the US draft resolution on Iran was rejected shows that “unilateralism enjoys no support and bullying will fail,” adding, “Any attempt to place one’s own interest above the common interest of the international community is a dead end.”

Belgium mission to the UN issued a statement saying that Belgian Government helped Resolution 2231 and that believes that Iran’s nuclear program should be in the framework of the JCPOA.

The United Kingdom representative wrote in a statement that they abstained from voting because the resolution did not have support. Not mentioning Europeans’ disloyalty to their commitments, the statement showed concerned about the fact that Iran’s arms embargo will come to an end in October.

France said that the Resolution would not envisage proportionate response to the challenges that may follow the termination of the arms embargo on Iran. Expressing worry about the embargo coming to an end, the French representative added that Paris was fully committed to the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, and also called for Iran’s cancelling its reduction of commitments to the deal.

Shedding crocodile tears, US ambassador to the UN Kelly Croft tried to make the UNSC members vote for the draft by talking about the Yemeni mothers and their children deaths and attributing it to Iran. This is while the US is the biggest seller of arms to the Saudis that are killing the Yemeni children and the US president Donald Trump has rejected the Congress bill to stop arms sales to Riyadh.

Croft added that Washington will continue to restore UNSC sanctions on Iran.

The representative of Germany said that Berlin is committed to the JCPOA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA and made it into International Law and wanted Iran to cancel the steps it has taken to reduce commitments.

Christoph Heusgen added that his country abstained from voting because it would not effectively deal with their concern about Western Asia, adding that more time and consultation are needed to deal with Iran’s arms embargo coming to an end.

